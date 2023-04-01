Oct. 9, 1981 - March 27, 2023

FAIRBURY — Eric G. Ray, 41, Fairbury, died at 5:48 p.m. Monday, March 27, 2023, at OSF St. James - John Albrecht Medical Center, Pontiac.

His funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m, Monday, April 3, 2023, at the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, with Pastors Dan Robertson and J.D. Buchenau officiating. Burial will be in Graceland Cemetery, Fairbury.

Visitation will be 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023, and 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the PC Sports Boosters.

Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, is in charge of arrangements.

Eric was born October 9, 1981, in Fairbury, the son of Larry Gene and Betty L. Hornsby Ray. He married Tiffany Stamper on April 29, 2006, in Quincy, KY. She survives in Fairbury.

Other survivors include his children: Spencer Kole Ray and Scarlet Jean Ray, both at home; parents, Larry and Betty Ray, Fairbury; brother, Jeremy (Briana) Ray, Fairbury; mother-in-law, Leona (Mike Eaton) Stamper, Wallingford, KY; father-in-law, Dean Stamper, Vanceburg, KY; sister-in-law, Nicole Porter and brother-in-law, Elza Stamper, both of Vanceburg, KY; nieces: Ada Ray of Fairbury, and Keia Stamper of Vanceburg, KY; nephews: Alton, Colton, and Clayton Porter and Christopher Wright of Vanceburg, KY.

He is preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Steven Stamper; and his maternal and paternal grandparents, Rose and Kenneth Hornsby and Ralph and Irma Ray.

Eric was a 2000 graduate of Prairie Central High School and a licensed plumber for over 20 years. He was a dedicated employee at Popejoy Plumbing and Heating, Inc. in Fairbury, where his loyalty and work ethic were next to none. Eric began his plumbing career at Emberton Heating and Cooling in 2003.

Eric attended the First Presbyterian Church, Fairbury, he served on the Fairbury Zoning Board and was a past volunteer at SELCAS and the Fairbury Fire Department.

Eric was an unconditionally devoted husband and father, never missing a chance to see Spencer shine on the court or Scarlet cheer on the Hawks. It was easy to see that he loved his family more than anything in this world. He was an avid basketball fan and lover of Illinois and Kentucky men's basketball and an energetic car enthusiast with a passion for Chevy. He was the most loyal son, uncle, and friend anyone could ask for. He will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved him.

Online condolences may be made at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.