June 12, 1959 - Nov. 1, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Eric Bloomquist, 63, of Bloomington, died November 1, 2022.

The funeral will be private. Beck Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements. Burial will be at Park Hill Cemetary.

Eric David Bloomquist was born June 12, 1959, in Bloomington, a son of Joel and Kay Umbright Bloomquist. He graduated from Normal Community High School in 1977, and received his bachelors and masters degrees in accounting from the University of Illinois at Champaign in 1981 and 1982.

Surviving are his mother, Kay Bloomquist Watkins, Bloomington; a sister, Ellen Elliott, Bloomington; a brother, Darin (Edward Browne) Bloomquist, Woodstock, VT; and a niece, Faith (Sam) Quast, Bloomington. Also surviving are three stepbrothers: John L. (Margaret) Watkins, Atlanta, GA, Joseph W. (Michelle) Watkins, Lexington, VA, and Robert L. (Charmelle) Watkins, Bloomington. His father and stepfather, Lloyd Watkins, preceded him in death.

Eric was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church and volunteered at the Western Avenue Community Center. He worked for many years as an accountant and analyst at State Farm.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Eric's memory may be made to the charity of the donor's choice.