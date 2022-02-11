CHENOA — Eric Alan Johnson, 64, of rural Chenoa; died at 5:14 p.m., on Tuesday, February 8, 2022, at his residence in rural Chenoa.

Cremation rites have been accorded. There will be no public services at this time. Memorial contributions may be directed to American Cancer Society, St. Jude or Shriner's Hospital.

Eric was born January 19, 1958 in Fairbury; the son of Virgil and Eva (Range) Johnson. He was preceded in death by his parents and step-father, Alvin Heinrich.

Survivors include his significant other, Brenda Nix of Chenoa; three children: Melissa Johnson of Piper City, Craig (Adriane) Johnson of Gridley, Diana (Pat Brewer) Johnson of Chenoa; siblings: Bonnie (Donnie) DuBois of Tremont, Kevin (Lee) Johnson of Pontiac, David Johnson of Towanda, Mark (Beverly) Johnson of Saunemin; seven grandchildren: Alexus Olson, Isabell Olson, Nathaniel Roedell, Ethan Osborne, Ava Osborne, Talia Johnson, Harlan Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Eric enjoyed the outdoors, primarily hunting and fishing. He loved being with his family, and his grandchildren were the light of his life. His stubborn nature and will to live will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

