LODA — Emmett J. Beherns, 84, of Loda, died at 12:07 p.m. Monday, February 7, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, February 10, 2022, at Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells Street, Paxton, with Father Dong V. Bui officiating. Military honors will be accorded by the Loda American Legion Post 503. Visitation will be from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Emmett was born December 11, 1937, in Illinois the son of Edward and Marie Gravelle Beherns. He married Jean Booi. He married Blanche Doyle Bachman September 24, 1983. She preceded him in death February 28, 2021.

He is survived by a daughter, Donna Howe of Paxton; two sons: David (Cristy) Beherns of Greenwood, AR; Doug Beherns of Paxton; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Paul (Cindy) Beherns of Chebanse; two step-daughters: Pamela (Robert) Smith of Urbana, Patti (Don) Frichtl of Paxton; two step-sons: Kevin (Tina) Bachman of Loda, Matt Bachman of Loda; ten step-grandchildren, eight step-great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law: Alonzo Doyle, Jr. of Loda, David (Linda) Doyle of Saunemin.

Emmett was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Deborah Beherns; one grandson; one sister; one step-grandchild; and two step-great-grandchildren.

He graduated from Clifton Central High School in 1956. He proudly served in the United States Army 1960-63 and was stationed in France 1961-63. He then served in the Army Reserves 1963-66. Emmett was an engineer technician for the Highway Department of the State of Illinois retiring in 1991.

Emmett was a member of the Loda American Legion Post 503 and the Loda Lions Club. He did custom mowing for 40-years for lot owners of Lake Iroquois and was instrumental in building the Lake Iroquois Pavilion and in his honor, Emmett Beherns Park was named after him. He and Blanche wintered in Texas at Tropic Star RV Resort from January 1992 until 2021. He enjoyed shooting pool and playing cards and dominoes.

Memorials may be made to the Loda American Legion Post 503 or Hands of Christ Food Pantry. Please share your memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.