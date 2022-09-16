Oct. 16, 1939 - Sept. 9, 2022
CREVE COEUR — Emma Olson Burke, 82, of Creve Coeur, sister of Anita Wagner, passed peacefully, surrounded by family, into the arms of her Lord on Friday, September 9, 2022, at The Loft in Eureka.
She was born on October 16, 1939, in Bloomington, to Ralph and Ester (Hogberg) Olson. She married her loving husband of 59 years, Howard "Pete" Burke in Bloomington on May 11, 1963; he survives.
A full obituary, with service details, is available at www.GaryDeitersFH.com.
