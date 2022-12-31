Nov. 16, 1932 - Dec. 11, 2022

GEORGETOWN, Texas — Our mother, Emma Louise Gardner Strawn, 90, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Georgetown, TX, where she has been a resident for 25 years.

Emma was born November 16, 1932, in Bloomington, IL, the youngest of three children to Frederick Lee Gardner and Emma Louise Stuart. She graduated from University High School in Normal, IL. and attended Nursing school.

On November 22, 1951, Emma was married to Evan Alfred Strawn of Bloomington, where they lived for more than thirty years and raised five children. She was grandma to ten grandchildren and cherished 17 great-grandchildren.

Emma was a committed wife, mother, and friend whose time was most often spent navigating and nurturing those relationships. Her successes are evidenced by the life's work of her family members - law and justice, social work, psychology, coaching, elder care, and education. She raised thoughtful and caring children who honor her in how they contribute to their communities.

She is survived by her five children: Jan Liepman, Georgetown, TX, Diana Mariani (Rick,) Bloomington, IL, Buddy Strawn, Tampa, FL, Nancy Witt, Georgetown, TX, Karen Strawn, Moron de la Frontera, Spain; ten grandchildren: Joey Liepman, Lindsay Liepman Spinetto, Ashley (Justin) Soper Smucker, Clinton (Charity) Soper, Gillian Guichard and Robert (Elizabeth) Strawn, Taylor (Michael Smolka) Witt, Tara (Jeff) Roeske, Jaron Witt, and William (Rosemary) Strawn. She is also survived by one sister, Doris Butler, Ames, IA; sister-in-law, Patsy Oman, Bloomington, IL; brother-in-law, Roy Strawn, MO; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Evan Alfred Strawn; and brother, Fred Gardner, Houston, TX.

Emma had a wonderful sense of humor and the gift of hospitality. Her homes were always full of warmth, joy, laughter, friends, family, and legendary home-cooking. Her home in Texas became a base for friends and family across the world. Loved ones knew where to find their photo on her walls, or a memorable item on display. The precise way she kept her homes also became legendary - spices in alphabetical order and pantry shelves organized by food group. She epitomized the phrase, "Nothing is really lost until your mom can't find it."

She was also a life-long learner who enjoyed reading and remaining informed of current events. She was witty and opinionated, but her views were always rooted in her strong faith and commitment to the dignity and well-being of all people.

Emma was the heart of the family and kept us connected through her unconditional love and storytelling. Although the world is lonelier and emptier, we are at peace knowing all the pieces of her that will live on through each of us.

The family plans a summer celebration of life at the Chapel of Memories, Eastlawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington.

To send the family condolences, you may do so at gabrielsfuneral.com.