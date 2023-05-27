Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PONTIAC — Emma Lorraine Kammermann was born in Pontiac, IL, to Edward and Olepha (Emmes) Kammermann on September 23, 1930. She graduated from Saybrook high school in 1948, and completed one year at Illinois State University. She had a long and distinguished thirty-eight year career with the Illinois State Department of Corrections.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and three brothers Clarence (Delores) Kammerman, John, and Harry "Bob" Kammermann.

She is survived by her sister, Rosalind Parsons; and seven nieces: Ada Lee Potts, Colleen (Charles) Molton, Rebecca Kammermann, Susan Elliott, Donna Kammermann, and Sharon (Curtis) Myers of Pontiac, IL, and Stephanie Meyers of Oconto Falls, WI; seven nephews: Edward (Linda) Kammermann, and Blake Parsons of Pontiac IL, John (Kristin) Kammermann of Lincoln, NE, Rev Ron (Laurie) Kammermann of New Brunswick, Canada, Charles Parsons of DePere, WI, Duane Mock of Gridley, IL, Raymond (Vinnie) Boyd of Zionsville, IN; and several great and great-great-nieces and nephews.

She loved spending time with family and friends and enjoyed being a member of various clubs.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to a charity of the donor's choice.

The visitation will be held Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, IL. Her funeral service will be held Friday, June 2, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church, Pontiac, IL. with Rev. Paul Arnold officiating. Burial will follow at the Forrest Township Cemetery, Forrest, IL.

Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Pontiac, is handling the arrangements. This obituary may be viewed and guestbooks signed at www.calvertmemorial.com or visit us on Facebook.