Sept. 18, 1936 - July 30, 2023

LEROY — Emily Jean Meeks, 86, of LeRoy passed away Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL.

A graveside inurnment will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 5, 2023, in Oak Grove Cemetery, LeRoy, IL. Family and friends are welcome to attend. Memorial donations may be made to LeRoy Emergency Ambulance Service. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home LeRoy is in charge.

Emily was born September 18, 1936, a daughter of Martin Estol and Nellie (Shifflet) Williamson. She married Donald Sexton, March 17, 1956. He passed away April 7, 1972. She married Walter Meeks Jr. on December 27, 1980. He passed December 20, 2014.

Surviving are daughters: Monica (Kenny) Hankins - Farmer City, and Christine (Marlin) Manuel - Mansfield; son, Nicholas (Brandy) Sexton - LeRoy; stepson, Walter Meeks III - Peoria; sister, Glenda (Irv) Turner; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Raymond Williamson; and one sister, Bertha Whitesell.

Emily worked at K-Mart for many years and then in 1981, went to work at Farmer City Rehab where she retired. She enjoyed watching the St. Louis Cardinals, but she loved to collect owls, having over one thousand pieces in her collection. Emily was a loving mother, grandmother, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.