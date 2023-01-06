May 22, 1931 - Jan. 4, 2023

Emerson Clay Moore, Jr. was born on May 22, 1931, in Buda, IL, to Emerson and Gladys (Stroud) Moore. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn "Irene" Hamrick Moore, on April 16, 2021. They were married on September 29, 1956, in Buda, IL. He entered the presence of his Savior on January 4, 2023.

He is survived by his children: Rhonda (Kent) Kaufman of Cissna Park, IL, Sandra (Duane) Nichols of Greenville, SC, Mark (Kirsten) Moore of Mackinaw, IL; 12 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by all five of his siblings: Alice Bartlett, Erna Miller, Linda Jacobs, Larry Moore and Kevin Moore.

He served in the U.S. Air Force as an Air Traffic Controller, stationed primarily in Japan.

He earned a degree in Ag Education and began teaching at Deer Creek-Mackinaw High School upon graduating. He took night courses to complete a master's degree. He was also a school bus driver. He and a fellow teacher started a painting business during their summer breaks, and he continued to paint and drive a school bus after he retired from teaching. He enjoyed numerous hobbies, but had a special fondness for John Deere tractors, reading, camping, and trains. His family traveled much of the U.S. on camping trips. He completely restored two antique John Deere tractors. He had a heart for missions and served on the RHMA board for many years. He attended Freedom Baptist Church.

A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for January 28, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at Freedom Baptist Church, Bloomington, IL. Haensel-Oswald Funeral Home, in Mackinaw, is handling the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to: Freedom Baptist Church, RHMA, Morton, Illinois Mackinaw Rescue Squad.