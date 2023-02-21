Dec. 10, 1998 - Feb. 18, 2023

NORMAL — Emanuel "Manny" A. Gant, 24, of Normal, passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in Normal.

His funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, where visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday. Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington, immediately following services.

He was born December 10, 1998, in Bloomington.

Surviving are his parents, Jennifer and JR Gant of Normal, and Jesse Bada of Bloomington; two sisters: Amaya Gant and Peja Gant, both of Normal. Also surviving are his maternal grandparents, Randy and Deb Davis of Carrollton; paternal grandmother, Deborah Gant, and paternal grandfather, Cornelius (Sally) Gant, all of Bloomington; paternal grandfather, Patrick Bada of Chicago; paternal great-grandmother, Alberta Davis of Texas; and two aunts: Tianna Gant of Florida and Debra Bada of Indiana.

He was preceded in death by an uncle, Travis Davis.

Manny graduated from University High School in 2017, and attended Augustana College, where he was a two-sport athlete at both. After his schooling, he worked at Rivian in Normal.

Manny liked watching the North Carolina Tarheels and he was an avid X-Box and PlayStation 5 gamer, but his greatest enjoyment came from spending time with his family and friends. He cherished his time driving around and listening to music with his little sister, Amaya.