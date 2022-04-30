July 6, 1930 - April 29, 2022
MORTON — Elvin G. Wollenschlager, 91, of Morton, passed away on Friday, April 29, 2022, at Pekin Manor Nursing Home in Pekin.
He was born on July 6, 1930, in Covel, IL, to George and Frieda (Sittig) Wollenschlager. Elvin married Audrey Barron on October 18, 1951, in Morton. She survives.
Also surviving are three daughters: Cheri (Larry) Moss of Groveland, Debra (Clifford) Woolever of Morton and Lori (David) Hendershott of Tremont; seven grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Elvin was preceded in death by one daughter, Lynn Wollenschlager; one great-grandchild; and one sister, Lucille Boshart.
Elvin was a United States Army veteran, having served in the Korean War. He worked as a gasoline transport driver.
Elvin was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Morton since 1953.
Cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of cremated remains will take place at Roberts Cemetery in Morton, at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Bethel Lutheran Church, 325 E. Queenwood Rd., Morton, IL, 61550 or American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK, 73123.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
To leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.knappjohnson.com.
