Nov. 26, 1946 - Nov. 11, 2022

LEROY — Elta Eugene Etherton, 75, of LeRoy passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Carle BroMenn, Normal, IL. Visitation will be from 11:00 - 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022, at LeRoy First United Methodist Church. Funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m. also at the church. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to L.E.A.S, LeRoy FFA Alumni, or LeRoy First United Methodist Church. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, LeRoy, is in charge.

Eugene was born November 26, 1946, in Normal, IL, to Glenn H. and Juanita (Lipe) Etherton. They precede him in death. He married Joyce Gill March 26, 1969, at the First United Methodist Church in Lansing, IL. She survives.

He is survived by sisters: Lori (Dave) Neisler and Charlotte (Ken) Tyrrell; brother, Doug (Sue) Etherton; many nieces and nephews.

Eugene was a member of the LeRoy First United Methodist Church, LeRoy FFA Alumni, Oddfellows, and Normal Masonic Lodge #673. He loved to travel and would go to Florida to watch Baseball spring training for many years. Most of all he was a family man. He was a loving husband, brother, uncle, and devoted friend who will be deeply missed.