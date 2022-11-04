June 19, 1923 - Nov. 2, 2022

MINONK — Elsie M. McNamara, 99, of Minonk, passed away at 4:57 a.m. on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Heritage Healthcare, Minonk.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. Franciscan Friars will officiate. Burial will be in St. Patrick's Catholic Cemetery, Minonk. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until time of mass on Tuesday at the church. Ruestman Harris Funeral Home, Minonk, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Elsie was born June 19, 1923, in Woodford County, IL, a daughter of Ralph and Lola Punke Rippel Sr. She married Thomas McNamara on January 4, 1944, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk. He died May 6, 1996.

Survivors include her children: William (Jane) McNamara of Savoy, Robert (Mary Anne) McNamara of Normal, Kathleen (Dan) McNelis of Plano, Mary Gerdes of Toluca; daughter-in-law, Dianne (late Bernie) McNamara of Lexington; Daniel McNamara of Dana, and Tim (Becky) McNamara of Dana; twenty-nine grandchildren and sixty great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Bernie; son-in-law, Stephen Gerdes; and brother, Ralph Rippel, Jr.

Elsie was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk, and the Altar and rosary Society at church.

Memorial contributions may be directed to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Minonk or Heritage Healthcare, Minonk. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.ruestmanharrisfuneralhome.com.