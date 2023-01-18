June 14, 1932 - Jan. 16, 2023

LEXINGTON — Elsie M. Harms, 90, of Lexington, passed away at 6:42 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

A private graveside service will be held at Lexington Cemetery and a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. Calvert-Johnson & Musselman Memorial Home in Lexington is assisting with arrangements.

Elsie was born on June 14, 1932, in Paxton, IL, a daughter to Ernest R. and Sylvia M. Riley Russell.

She married Glenn E. Harms on February 25, 1951. He survives.

Also surviving are three sons: Steve (Janet), of Buchanan, TN, David (Ann), of Bourbonnais, IL, and Philip (Jennifer), of LeRoy, IL; and three daughters: Linda (Charles) Clark, of Weaver, AL, Diane (Rick) Anderson, of Clinton, IL, and Janet (Richard) Ralston, of Littleton, CO; eleven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Sue House, of Springfield, MO.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandsons: Virgil and Jonathan Ralston; and a son-in-law, Darel Jimerson.

Elsie graduated from Minonk-Dana-Rutland High School in 1950. She was most recently employed as editor of the Lexington Unit-Journal, and site supervisor of Lexington Peace Meals. She was a devoted maker of quilts, making hundreds of them for children in need, both nationally and globally. Her children, grandchildren and great-grands are all proud owners of her handiwork. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Bloomington to which memorials may be directed.

