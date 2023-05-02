Feb. 27, 1947 - April 29, 2023

DANA — Elsie F. Kline, 76, of Dana, died Saturday, April 29, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

Elsie was born February 27, 1947, in Washington Township, MO, to Rex C. and Mary E. Gamblin Bridgeforth. She married Robert Kline on June 30, 1963, at Rutland Christian Church. He survives.

Other surviving family includes her children: Brian (Christy) Kline, David Kline, Dianne Kline; daughter-in-law, Lynn Kline; grandchildren: Ben Kline, Zak (fiancee, Alexa) Kline, Elizabeth (Tanner) Haller, Luke Kline; sisters: Fay Lingle, Fannie Bridgeforth, Sadie Darm; many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Robert J. Kline; five brothers; and one sister.

Elsie worked as a retail sales clerk. She enjoyed spending time with her family; reading the Bible, mystery and romance novels; listening to Country music; watching Jeopardy; and watching the birds and squirrels at the bird feeders.

Funeral services was held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Minonk. Pastor John Castelein will officiate. Visitations was held at the funeral home on Tuesday from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., and Wednesday for one hour prior to services. Burial was in Rutland Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Dana Fire Department or Rutland Cemetery Association.

