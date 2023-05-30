Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Aug. 21, 1923 - May 28, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Eloise Marie (Bork) Milstead, 99, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 4:52 a.m. at the Villas of Hollybrook in Bloomington, surrounded by family.

She was born August 21, 1923 in Piper City, IL, to Edward and Ocie Bork. She married Robert Milstead on November 17, 1946. He preceded her in death on November 16, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters: Ellen (John) Rehmer of Momence, and Kay (Pat) Farrelly of Waleska, GA; one son, David (Gail) Milstead of Morton; five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, Gerald; five brothers: Leslie, Ralph, Roland, Harold, and Edwin Bork; two sisters: Mildred Bork and Pearl King; and one grandchild, Ashley Milstead.

Eloise was active in 4H Club for several years. After graduating from high school, she became a 4H Club leader. Later she moved back to the farm to take care of her father and four brothers.

Growing up, she was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Piper City, where she taught Sunday school for several years. After her marriage, she lived in Chatsworth, IL. She was active as a girl scout leader, and she and a friend started a Girl Scout troop in Chatsworth. She also worked for the U.S. Postal service for 20 years, where she worked at the Post offices in Chatsworth, Piper City, Onarga, and Bloomington before retiring. She and her husband retired to Bloomington, where they were members of the Wesley United Methodist Church.

Services will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be made to www.calvertmemorial.com.