Aug. 31, 1936—Dec. 30, 2022

PALESTINE — Eloise Cline, 86, of Palestine, IL, formerly of Normal, IL, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, at Carriage Crossing Senior Living in Arcola, IL.

She was born on August 31, 1936, in Hume, IL, the daughter of Charles Leslie Cline and Ruth Esther (Simpson) Cline, both of whom preceded her death. She was also preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, June and Francis DeVoss; and by her brother and sister-in-law, Byron and Ida Cline.

She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Jim Goodwine (Palestine, IL); by her nieces and nephews: Linda Cunningham (Paris, IL), Carla Roberts (Paris, IL), Doug and Michelle Goodwine (Robinson, IL), Scott and Susan Goodwine (Palestine, IL), and Deb and Dan Hawkins (Palestine, IL); as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

A 1954 graduate of Kansas High School, Eloise would go on to earn her master’s degree. She put her newfound knowledge to use as a librarian for the Milner Library at Illinois State University. She was passionate about her work, and her dedication helped make the library what it is today. Though she loved her job, she also appreciated life outside of the library’s four walls. A lover of travel, Eloise would take two weeks every year and experience the splendor and the culture of a new destination. No matter where she went, chances were that she would take in its beauty on foot, as she was an avid walker. She was able to enjoy the last few of her adventures with her niece, Carla, making many wonderful memories in the process.

As her health began to fade, Eloise moved to Palestine to be closer to her sister (and fellow puzzle enthusiast) Jane and her family, and this was a sweet way to spend the twilight of her life. We are thankful for the gift of our precious memories of her and will cherish them for as long as we live.

It was Eloise’s wish to be cremated, and a private service will be held at a later date.

The Goodwine Funeral Home in Palestine is in charge of arrangements.

In her memory, memorial contributions may be made to the “Leslie and Ruth Cline Endowment,” a fund that Eloise established in honor of her parents as a tribute to the small farm family who selflessly fed the nation and who recognized the value of education. The purpose of the fund is to provide financial assistance to her beloved Milner Library. Checks may be mailed to: Goodwine Funeral Homes, P.O. Box 129, Palestine, IL 62451.