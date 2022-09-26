Sept. 30, 1933 - Sept. 25, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Eloise Burton, 88, of Bloomington, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022, at Liberty Village, Clinton.

Her funeral will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 29, 2022, at Holy Trinity Church, Bloomington. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be 4:00-6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

She was born September 30, 1933, in Bismarck, ND, a daughter of Carl, Sr. and Sarah (Bush) Lorig. She married Donald R. Burton on September 11, 1954, and he preceded her in death on July 11, 2022.

Surviving are six children: Julie Milligan, Joan Eardley, Jane (Dale) Binstock, Jean (Mark) Corrie, Joyce (John) Westfall and John Burton; 18 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly (Pete) Gramm.

She was preceded in death by seven siblings, Ann Roeske, John Lorig, Amelda McGowan, Leroy Lorig, Sister "Cordula" Evelyn Lorig, Mary Jean Dwyer and Carl Lorig; and a son-in-law, James Eardley.

Eloise graduated from Anchor High School and worked in the Accounting Department at GTE until her retirement. After retirement, Eloise enjoyed working part-time in the Accounting Department at Heartland Community College. She was a devout Catholic and a longtime member of Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, where she taught Sunday School as well as Holy Trinity Church. Eloise enjoyed golf, reading, cooking, and family card games.

Eloise was a natural at nurturing her children and grandchildren and had a special way of making them feel so very loved. She always had a cheerful disposition and always made sure that birthdays and holidays were extra special. She was truly one of a kind.

