Feb. 2, 1920 - Feb. 17, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Eloise A. Diggelman, 103, of Bloomington, passed away at 1:58 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Apostolic Christian Nursing Home of Roanoke.

She was born on February 2, 1920, in Meadows, IL, to Christian and Anna Grusy Stoller. She married Clarno Meece in 1945, in Chicago, IL. He passed away in 1966. She then married Ernie Diggelman in 1971, in Goodfield, IL. He passed away in 1990.

Surviving are three sons: Mike (Barb) Meece of Normal, Chris (Barb) Meece of Bloomington, Bob (Carol) Diggelman of Milwaukee, WI; two daughters: Malinda (David) Aberle of Bloomington, Janet (Mike) Ellis of Normal, IL; 11 grandchildren: Kelly (Dave) Ferrenberg, Justin Meece, Bo Ernst, Harrison Meece, Holden Meece, Laurel (Kenneth) Beard, Conor (Lyndsay) Aberle, Mason Aberle, Diane (Will) Miller, Clare (Don) Kaminski, John (Amy) Diggelman; and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Hayden Meece; five brothers and five sisters.

Eloise worked in office settings all of her career, retiring as chief clerk at Peter Eckrich in Normal.

Faith and family were the two most important thing in her life. She loved spending time with family and enjoyed gardening, cooking, and traveling extensively in the United States and abroad. An animal lover, she was especially fond of cats and dogs.

She was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church for 85 years.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Bloomington-Normal Apostolic Christian Church. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. also at the church and from 9:00 - 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday, prior to the services at the church. Burial will at Gridley Cemetery with a graveside service at 1:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Apostolic Christian Home of Roanoke or to the Midwest Food Bank.

Online condolences and tributes may be shared with the family at kiblerbradyruestman.com.