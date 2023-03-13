April 18, 1924 - March 10, 2023

FARMER CITY — Elnor H. Ruch, 98, of Farmer City, IL, passed away at 11:36 p.m. Friday, March 10, 2023, at Farmer City Rehabilitation and Health Care.

Her funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, 106 N. Main St., Farmer City, IL, with Curtis Glawe officiating. Burial will follow at Greenleaf Cemetery, Farmer City, IL. Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Weedman United Methodist Church for Missions, Alzheimer's Association, the Salvation Army, or a charity of the donor's choice.

Elnor was born on April 18, 1924, outside of Arlington, SD, a daughter of Clarence E. and Clara R. (French) Glawe. She married Kenneth E. Ruch on November 30, 1946, in DeWitt, IL. He passed away February 18, 2014.

She is survived by her two sons: Paul D. (Lisa) Ruch, Champaign, and Phillip L. (Shelley) Ruch, Lincoln; a daughter, Peggy M. (Rick) Winford, Kandern, Germany; one grandson, Andy (Jennifer) Winford, Dallas, TX; and one sister, Clara Marleen Williams, Wheatland, KS.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Ruch; parents; infant siblings: Gerald and Darlene; and one brother, Howard D. Glawe.

Elnor was a 1942 graduate of Moore Township High School, Farmer City. She graduated from Mennonite Nursing School in 1945. She was employed as a private duty nurse for many local families. Later, she served as Director of Nursing at Jackson Heights Nursing Home.

Elnor was a member of the Weedman United Methodist Church and United Methodist Women. She was a member of the Farmer City Garden Club. She and Kenneth participated in several Lay Witness Missions over the years. She was involved in the local AFS chapter, hosting Donna Hutchinson Evans from Australia during the 1975-76 school year. Elnor showed her love for others in her daily living, and shared time with the Lord in her garden.