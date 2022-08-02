Feb. 28,1930 - July 29, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Elna Marie Siron, 92, of Bloomington, IL, passed away at 7:30 a.m., Friday, July 29, 2022, at Heritage Health Nursing Home, Bloomington.

Elna was born in Claire City, SD, February 28,1930, a daughter of Melvin and Ella (Kaschke) Satre. She graduated from Morris High School in 1947. She married John W. O'Neil in 1948. She later married Lynn Siron, Bloomington, in 1987.

She is survived by her sons: Kevin (Susan) O'Neil of Byron and Terry (Susie) O'Neil of Bloomington. She is also survived by five grandchildren: Erin O'Neil, Patrick (Meghan) O'Neil, Jennifer O'Neil, John O'Neil and Hannah (Andrew) Kernes; and six great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her step-sons: Dennis (Vicki) Siron, and Tim Siron; four step-granddaughters: Lori Siron, Krista(Leo) Odom, Carrie Ann Brondyke and Jennifer (Dan) Pascavis. In addition, there are nine step-great-grandchildren and four step-great, great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lynn Siron; and her oldest son, Patrick O'Neil; step son, Robert Siron; brothers: Murray Satre and Roger Satre; and sister, Shirley Hanson.

She worked at Growmark for 28 years, retiring in 1995. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Normal. She enjoyed reading, doing crossword puzzles, watching sports activities and was a fan of Illinois Wesleyan sports.

She was a loving and caring person who was willing to make any sacrifice necessary to make life easier for her loved ones. She will be remembered for her kindness and as a person devoted to her family and church.

Funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. Christ Lutheran Church, Normal, Friday, August 5, 2022, with visitation at 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service. Pastor Timothy Fitzner will officiate. Burial will be at Hudson Cemetery. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Faith in Action, 600 E Willow St, #201, Normal, IL, 61761, or to Christ Lutheran Church, Normal.

Please view the obituary and share your condolences and memories online at www.calvertmemorial.com.