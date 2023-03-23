Aug. 6, 1940 - March 22, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Elmo C.J. Quinn, of Bloomington, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the age of 82.

His funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, March 27, 2023, at Holy Trinity Church, where military rites will be performed after Mass. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m., Sunday, March 26, 2023, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Elmo was born in Bloomington on August 6, 1940, to Elmo and Leona Quinn. He married the love of his life, Eula Rapier on July 27, 1963.

He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Eula Quinn; children: Brian (Teri) Quinn, David (Celeste) Quinn, and Susan (Michael) Goodwin; grandchildren: Austin (Hillary) Quinn, Brendan Quinn, Brady (Lanie) Kepler, Zachary (Karly) Quinn, Rylie Quinn, Andrew and Catherine Goodwin, Kyle, Chloe, and Cooper Kudrys; and five great-grandchildren: Brantley, Cooper, Tate, Kase and Kirby.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, and his daughter, Catherine L. Quinn.

Elmo attended Trinity High School, worked for the State of Illinois on their highway crew, and was an eight-year veteran of the Illinois National Guard. He worked at Quinn's Texaco from the late 1950s until he purchased it from his father and uncle in 1978. Elmo and Eula owned operated Quinn's Shell Station on Main Street in Bloomington for 36 years until his retirement in 2013. Known as the Mayor of Main Street, Elmo would wash your windows, pump your gas, and would always bring a smile to his customer's day.

Elmo was a lifelong member of Holy Trinity Church, where he was an altar boy in his youth and an usher at 7:00 a.m. Mass on Sundays. Among many of his accomplishments he was awarded the Spirit of McLean County Award in 2019 and was a proud member of Route 66.

Elmo enjoyed the family's annual trip to Lake of the Ozarks and was a die-hard Cardinal, Hoosier, and Bears Fan. He loved cheering from the stands for his grandkids, relished the time he spent at the family farm on his tractor mowing the grass, walking their sweet puppy, Shelly, but the best times for Elmo were always with his loving family.

People wishing to honor Elmo's lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to The St. Vincent DePaul Society.