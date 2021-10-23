WAYNESVILLE — Elmer K. Osborn, 100, of Lincoln, formerly of Waynesville, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021, at 11:40 p.m. at Copper Creek Village in Lincoln.

Graveside Services for Mr. Osborn will be held on Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Roaches Chapel Cemetery in rural McLean. Rev. Fulgens Rutatekururwa will officiate.

Elmer Kenneth Osborn was born May 6, 1921, in Middletown, IL, the son of George and Christine Peplow Osborn. He was united in marriage to Marjorie Denney on September 18, 1942, in St. Louis. She preceded him in death on June 9, 2016.

Elmer is survived by their son, Leroy (Julie) Osborn of Atlanta; two grandchildren: Daniel (Lori Murphy) Osborn of Atlanta and Kristopher (Jeff Haydon) Osborn of Kansas City, MO; one great-grandson, Derrick (Leah) Osborn of Green Valley; and two great-great-granddaughters: Claire and Hazel Kate Osborn.

He was preceded in death by his wife; one great-grandson, Jared Osborn; his parents; two brothers; and one sister.

Elmer was a farmer in the Waynesville area for over 40 years. He was a 1939 graduate of Lincoln High School. Elmer was a member of the Lincoln Knights of Columbus #1250, and had served on the McLean-Waynesville School Board and as a 4-H leader.

Elmer's family greatly appreciates the care and help extended by the staff of Copper Creek Cottages.

Memorials may be made to the Waynesville Fire Department or the Alzheimer's Association.

Final arrangements are entrusted with Quiram-Peasley Funeral Home of Atlanta.