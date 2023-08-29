Sept. 24, 1929 - Aug. 28, 2023

CHATSWORTH — Elmer Henry Stork, 93, of Chatsworth, passed away at 5:06 p.m., August 28, 2023, at his residence.

His funeral will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 1, 2023, at the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest. Minister of the church will be officiating. Burial will be in Avoca Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Fairbury, and 9:00 - 9:45 a.m., Friday at the church.

Memorials may be made to SELCAS.

Elmer was born September 24, 1929, in Strawn the son of Henry and Ida (Hanni) Stork. He married Darlene Fehr on May 14, 1955. She survives.

Also surviving are his children: Steven (Kelly) Stork of Forrest, Paul (Dawn) Stork of Chatsworth, Ida Lou Kaeb of Arrowsmith, David (Cynthia) Stork of Chatsworth, Carolyn Stork of Chatsworth, Reuben (Devra) Stork of Strawn, Benjamin (Judy) Stork of Chatsworth, Marie Stork of Strawn, Melanie (Mark) Stettler of Garfield, MN, Mark (Sandy) Stork of Blooming Prairie, MN, Denise (Brian ) Mueller of Lexington, SC, Debra (Bryan) Steffen of Forrest, Cheryl Stork of Chatsworth, and Matthew (Teri) Stork of Chatsworth; 53 grandchildren; 49 great-grandchildren; siblings: Lena Jones of Forrest, Helen Voeste of Forrest, Wilma (David) Kieser of Bloomington, Wayne Stork of Fairbury, Harvey Stork of Fairbury, Henry (Susan) Stork of Forrest; sisters-in-law, Gwen Stork of Fairbury and Eunice Stork of Roberts.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Benjamin and Lucas Stork; infant sister, Anna Stork; son-in-law, Merlin Kaeb; brothers: Donald, Richard, Edwin, Wilmer and John; brothers-in-law: Fred Voeste and Gene Jones; and sisters-in-law: Alice Stork, Judy Stork, Mary Stork and Susie Stork.

Elmer was a lifelong farmer. He was a veteran of the United States Army serving in the Korean Conflict.

He was a member of the Christian Apostolic Church, Forrest.

An online registry is available at www.duffypilsmemorialhome.com.