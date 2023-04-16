March 27, 1944 - April 13, 2023

HEYWORTH — Ellyn V. Coomer, 79, of rural Heyworth, IL, passed away peacefully at her home on April 13, 2023.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home in Heyworth. The funeral, officiated by Pastor C. Bahn, will take place on Friday, April 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison, in Bloomington. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Woodlawn section, in Clinton, IL, at 12:30 p.m. following the service.

Ellyn was born in Bloomington, IL, on March 27, 1944, to Ferne Buckley Sutter and Harry Sutter. She grew up on the family farm and attended Heyworth schools, graduating in 1962. She worked as a legal secretary for the Chester Thompson Law Firm in Bloomington for several years, and later at the Heyworth Library. On November 4, 1973, Ellyn married Terry E. Coomer of Heyworth. They would have celebrated their Golden Anniversary this coming November.

Many will remember Ellyn as a great story teller and the life of any gathering, due to her quick wit and zany sense of humor. In 1962, Ellyn was honored when her classmates selected her as their Homecoming Queen. She was blessed to have lived her entire life on the family farm, where she enjoyed, in addition to family and friends, gardening, decorating, attending garage sales, collecting antiques, and reading. She was a life-long member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomington.

Ellyn was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Shirley Sutter Strange.

Her husband, Terry E. Coomer, and their daughter, Jessica Rose Peterson survive her, along with son-in-law, Ian Peterson; and her grandchildren: Sophia Rose and Amelia Rose. She loved them all and was so proud to be a part of their lives.

