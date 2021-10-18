BLOOMINGTON — Ellis L. Cantrell, 70, of Bloomington, IL passed away on October 14, 2021, at his home. Ellis was born August 2, 1951, to Paul and Patsy Cantrell.
He is survived by his sister, Eileen Wilson-Cantrell; son, Paul Cantrell (Mitzie Cantrell); nephew, Larry (Jr.) Spaulding; niece, Sherry Spaulding Guthrie (Wayne Guthrie); extended family who he considered his children: Maghan Robinson Thompson (Joe Thompson), Josh O'Lynn, and his grandchildren: Cody, Fayeth, Ryan, Brody, Jaxon, and Hope.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brothers: Wayne Cantrell and Paul Allen.
Ellis was a jack of all trades kind of guy. He gave back in life, by donating rides to the cancer center. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and will always be his brothers keeper. He loved his family and friends, and especially all of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and anyone who knew him.
The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.
