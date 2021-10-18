Ellis L. Cantrell

He is survived by his sister, Eileen Wilson-Cantrell; son, Paul Cantrell (Mitzie Cantrell); nephew, Larry (Jr.) Spaulding; niece, Sherry Spaulding Guthrie (Wayne Guthrie); extended family who he considered his children: Maghan Robinson Thompson (Joe Thompson), Josh O'Lynn, and his grandchildren: Cody, Fayeth, Ryan, Brody, Jaxon, and Hope.

Ellis was a jack of all trades kind of guy. He gave back in life, by donating rides to the cancer center. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and will always be his brothers keeper. He loved his family and friends, and especially all of his grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and anyone who knew him.