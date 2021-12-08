BLOOMINGTON — Ellen N. Hopkins, 91, of Bloomington, passed away December 6, 2021. She was born October 7, 1930, to John and Mabel (Wilkins) Wheelock, and married the love of her life, Kenneth Hopkins.

Ellen is survived by her children: Duane (Rita) and Gary (Linda) Hopkins; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; two siblings; one son-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter; and five siblings.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 9 at East Lawn Funeral Home from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held the following day at 10:00 a.m., with burial to follow at East Lawn Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Pilgrim Holiness Church.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.