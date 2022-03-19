July 24, 1929 - March 17, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Ellen M. Reeter, 92, of Bloomington, passed away peacefully at 4:10 a.m., Thursday, March 17, 2022, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal.

Her funeral will be at Noon, Monday, March 28, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 28, 2022, at Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington.

Ellen was born July 24, 1929, in Streator, the daughter of Paul W. and Nellie M. Dwyer Killian. She married Bruce E. Reeter on September 6, 1952 in Chenoa, and after a loving marriage he preceded her in death on January 19, 2004.

Survivors include six children: Theresa Reeter of Bloomington, Dave (Amy) Reeter of Downers Grove, Rich (Katie) Reeter of Westmont, Bernadette (Bob) Meiner of Pontiac, Paul (Lesley) Reeter of Bloomington, and Maria (Tanya) Reeter of Chicago; a daughter-in-law, Karen Reeter of Bloomington; sixteen grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was also preceded in death by a son, Stephen (Karen) Reeter; a granddaughter, Lauren Reeter; two brothers: Paul Killian, Jr., Daniel Killian; and a sister, Doris Killian.

Ellen graduated from Lexington High School and was voted Homecoming Queen. She worked for 30-years at State Farm as a legal secretary, and enjoyed volunteering as a tour guide at the Corporate office. However, she was never too busy for her family which she considered her life's greatest accomplishment. She was a talented seamstress and loved making many window coverings for family and friends. Her kindness and compassion will be missed by all who knew her, and her seven children know they were blessed with the Best Mom ever.

Ellen was a devout Catholic and was very active in her church, serving as a Eucharistic Minister and teaching CCD. You only had to meet her once for her to hold you in her prayers. She was very proud of her Irish Heritage, and it was no accident that she passed away on St. Patrick's Day.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

