Aug. 24, 1945 - Feb. 16, 2023

LEROY — Ella Marie Kirby, age 77, of LeRoy, IL, went to be with her Lord at 1:17 p.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at St. Joseph Baycare Hospital in Tampa, FL, surrounded by her children and grandchildren.

Ella was born August 24, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, a daughter of Russel and Caroline Turner Wey. She Married David F. Kirby on July 24, 1964, in LeRoy, IL. After 53 years of marriage, Dave passed away on July 17, 2017.

Survivors include her son, Tim Kirby, LeRoy, IL; daughter, Tonya (Scott) Puszkiewicz, Tampa, FL; her grandchildren: Parker (Lauren Allen, fiance) Kirby, Antioch, TN, Haley (Kenneth Graham, fiance) Puszkiewicz, Fishers, IN, Sophie (Chris) Alvarez, Tampa, FL. Her brother, Bill Wey, LeRoy, IL; her sister, Pat Mathews, LeRoy, IL; and several in-laws, and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, her mother, her sister, Mary (Cat) Mears; and many much loved family and friends.

Ella was a member of Trinity Community Fellowship in Farmer City and loved her pastor and church family so much. She was a member of the Empire Social Club in LeRoy, a former member of The Red Hat Mammas, in Farmer City, and a former member of The Rebekah Lodge in LeRoy. She was a graduate of LeRoy High School, class of 1964. She played trumpet in the marching band and in later years, loved playing the organ. She loved all kinds of music and frequented Bellflower Country Opry and Bement Country Opry. Ella loved children and was blessed to have a daycare in her home for 15 years. After Daycare, she made the donuts at Farmer City IGA for several years and then went on to work at Subway in LeRoy, IL. She retired from LeRoy High School where she loved her job as a cook, where she could interact with kids.

She was an avid card player and played in a card club and with family and great friends whenever she could. She played bingo at the Farmer City American Legion. She was a St. Louis Cardinal and Illini fan. She loved flowers and spent time canning and gardening with Dave. She was interested in Amish culture and enjoyed collecting Amish knick knacks and visiting Arthur. She loved Disney and was fortunate to visit the week before she passed. She was always on the go and lived life to the fullest. She loved spending time with her family and friends and was the life of the party.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, February 25, 2023, at her church, Trinity Community Fellowship at 1300 W. Clinton Avenue in Farmer City, IL, with Pastor Dave Ashby officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Cemetery. There will be a visitation from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the church. Robison Chapel, Catlin, IL, is in charge of arrangements.

Memorial donations may be made to Shriners Children's Hospital or Trinity Community Fellowship.

On-line condolences at www.robisonchapel.com.