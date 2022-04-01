Elizabeth Metz Johnson

She was a member of the Kempton Church of the Nazarene, where she once taught Sunday school and assisted with Missionary work. She was a homemaker who enjoyed fishing trips to Brainerd, MN with her husband, reading her bible, cooking, bird watching and most of all, spending time with her family. She is remembered by her family for having a loving touch and always leading by example. Whether it was cooking, sewing, caring for her family, or giving life advice, it was always done with such love and compassion. There was never a job too large or too small that she could not tackle. She was very well known for her cakes, pies, and cookies, as well as her homemade strawberry jelly. Her family would often tell her that everything tasted better when she made it, and she would reply "because it was made with love." She never missed a birthday, and was always sure to mail a birthday card. Her family will be eternally grateful for the love and valuable life lessons Elizabeth provided. Although she will be greatly missed, her family and friends find great comfort in knowing that she is once again reunited with the love of her life in heaven. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Lavern Johnson; one son, Stephen Johnson; four brothers: Christian Metz, Emil Metz, William Metz, and David Metz; both of her parents; and one grandchild, Chris Johnson.