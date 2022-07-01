Elizabeth 'Liz' Diane Jones

Liz was born August 6, 1945, in Bloomington, IL, to James A. and Anita F. Leese Jones. Liz was a graduate of University High School and Illinois State University. A graveside service will be conducted at East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting with arrangements.

Liz loved to paint and take art classes at Heartland Community College, and was featured on the front page of the Pantagraph for her art. Liz was a special person in many ways and was an expert in the history of local development. Sally Rudolph, Paula Crowley Deneen, Joyce Mildred, Judie Bey, and Anita Ogden took Liz to art classes and on outings in the community. Liz was a favorite of the staff at Heritage Manor of Normal, who provided dedicated, compassionate service for over a decade.