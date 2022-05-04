Oct. 9, 1923 - May 3, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth L. Hawks, 98 of Bloomington, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka.

There will be a private graveside service at Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington. Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home is handling arrangements.

Elizabeth was born October 9, 1923, in Normal to Carl and Marie Schwab Knecht. She married Allen Hawks on January 8, 1946, in Bloomington. He preceded her in death January 15, 2006.

She is survived by three children: Preston Hawks of El Paso, Nancy (Dean) Hansen of El Paso, Amy (Tom Monahan) Hawks of Stillwater, MN; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker and a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Bloomington. She was a member of BroMenn Service League, McLean County Historical Society, and Sigma Kappa Sorority at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

