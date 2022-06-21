April 27, 1930 - June 18, 2022

CISSNA PARK — Elizabeth J. Yergler, 92, of Cissna Park, passed away on June 18, 2022, at Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka.

She was born on April 27, 1930, in Roanoke, IL, a daughter of Fred and Anna (Weyeneth) Leman. Liz married Harry G. Yergler on October 26, 1952, in Roanoke and he preceded her in death on April 9, 1993. Also preceding her in death were her parents and two sisters, Lucy Fischer and Mary Ringger.

Survivors include three sons: Frederick (Barb) Yergler of Cissna Park, Joseph Yergler of Jupiter, FL, and Michael (Ilene) Yergler of Cissna Park; five grandchildren: Joshua (Lauren) Yergler of University City, MO, Korissa (Dale) Fjordbotten of Somerset, NJ, Samuel Yergler (Allison McGillivray) of Springfield, OR, Benjamin (Ashley) Yergler of Palatine and Rachael (Samuel) Khairkar of Crown Point, IN; eight great-grandchildren; and two brothers; James Leman of Eureka and Charles (Dorothy) Leman of Farmington Hills, MI.

Liz was a member of Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park, where she enjoyed playing the organ and piano. She proudly supported her husband as a farmer and Pastor's wife. Liz worked as a typist at Cissna Park High School for many years and was an avid Cubs fan.

Visitation will be from 4:00 -7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at the Knapp Funeral Home in Cissna Park and one hour prior to the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Christian Bible Church in Cissna Park with Pastor Josh Benner officiating. Burial will be in the Cissna Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christian Bible Church.

