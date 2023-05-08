Feb. 4, 1951 - May 4, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth J. Bier, 72, of Bloomington, passed away at 6:56 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at McLean County Nursing Home in Normal.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2023 at Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington. Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2023 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Bloomington with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Pastor Chad Lueck will be officiating services.

Interment will be at East Lawn Memorial Gardens in Bloomington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions should be sent to Good Shepherd Lutheran Church.

Elizabeth was born on February 4, 1951, in Normal, a daughter to Fred and Margaret (Suddeth) Ritterbusch. She married Robert P. Bier on June 3, 1972 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in El Paso. He preceded her in death on August 24, 2020. Also preceding her in death were her parents and brother, Mike.

Surviving are her sons: Steven G. (Leanne) Bier of DE and James R. (Jeanelyn) Bier of Bloomington; grandson, Jeremy Bier of DE; brothers: Dave (Joan) Ritterbusch of Boston, MA and Tom (Tobi) Ritterbusch of Peoria; sisters: Nancy Jarrett of El Paso and Mary Ann Duncan of Metamora; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and their families.

Elizabeth was a devoted and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She worked as an LPN in the nursing profession and owned and operated her own child daycare, where she provided gentle loving care. She was an original member, with her late husband, of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. There she sang in the church choir and participated in the church prayer circle.

