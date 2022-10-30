Elizabeth Grace Strebeck

Grace was born on May 16, 1942, in Gibson City a daughter of Richard and Leta Mae (Wilson) Strebeck. She is survived by her husband, Lee Feldman. Three daughters: Alana (William) Bundrant of Gibson City, Sara (Tom Hutchcraft) Thorndyke of Gibson City, and Misty (Andy) Galyon of Iowa. Ten precious grandchildren: Laura (Jammie) Casey, Amanda ( J.C.) Akridge, Rachel Andrews, Anthony Ferguson, Christine Goode, Patricia Chandler, Korban Galyon, Katy Galyon, Cole Hutchcraft, and Chelsea (Dylan) Maggie. Seventeen great-grandchildren: Katie (Cobin) McSwain, Hunter Casey, Raylee, Lauren, Wyatt, and Jaidyn Akridge, Jayce Andrews, Owen Seibert, Gracie Goode, Sierra Thorndyke, Billy Goode III, Kenneth Goode, Ember Adolfson, Maverick Galyon, Hudson Hutchcraft, Kyson, and Kennedy Cook. Two brothers: Fred (Joyce) Strebeck of Gibson City, Richard Strebeck of Gibson City; and two sisters: Georgia (Jack) Rainwater of Broken Arrow, OK, and Susie Strebeck of Gibson City also survive.

Grace was a cook at the Heritage Manor in Gibson City until her retirement in 2015. She loved to cook for the residents many of whom she knew. She loved to travel to St. Louis and watch her favorite team the St Louis Cardinals. She was a member of the VFW, participated in bowling league, loved to sew and crochet, was a majorette in high school, and was also known to be a jokester at times. What she loved most was spending time will all of her grandchildren there was always one around. She was a loving mother who was always there for her kids and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.