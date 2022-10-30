May 16, 1942 - Oct. 25, 2022
GIBSON CITY - Elizabeth Grace Strebeck, 80, of Gibson City, passed away at 8:39 a.m Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at her residence.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral Service will be at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be at Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City. Memorial contributions can be made to Heritage Manor Nursing Home in Gibson City.
Grace was born on May 16, 1942, in Gibson City a daughter of Richard and Leta Mae (Wilson) Strebeck. She is survived by her husband, Lee Feldman. Three daughters: Alana (William) Bundrant of Gibson City, Sara (Tom Hutchcraft) Thorndyke of Gibson City, and Misty (Andy) Galyon of Iowa. Ten precious grandchildren: Laura (Jammie) Casey, Amanda ( J.C.) Akridge, Rachel Andrews, Anthony Ferguson, Christine Goode, Patricia Chandler, Korban Galyon, Katy Galyon, Cole Hutchcraft, and Chelsea (Dylan) Maggie. Seventeen great-grandchildren: Katie (Cobin) McSwain, Hunter Casey, Raylee, Lauren, Wyatt, and Jaidyn Akridge, Jayce Andrews, Owen Seibert, Gracie Goode, Sierra Thorndyke, Billy Goode III, Kenneth Goode, Ember Adolfson, Maverick Galyon, Hudson Hutchcraft, Kyson, and Kennedy Cook. Two brothers: Fred (Joyce) Strebeck of Gibson City, Richard Strebeck of Gibson City; and two sisters: Georgia (Jack) Rainwater of Broken Arrow, OK, and Susie Strebeck of Gibson City also survive.
She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers: Charles, Robert, Larry Strebec;, one sister, Pat Essington; and one grandson, Michael Galyon.
Grace was a cook at the Heritage Manor in Gibson City until her retirement in 2015. She loved to cook for the residents many of whom she knew. She loved to travel to St. Louis and watch her favorite team the St Louis Cardinals. She was a member of the VFW, participated in bowling league, loved to sew and crochet, was a majorette in high school, and was also known to be a jokester at times. What she loved most was spending time will all of her grandchildren there was always one around. She was a loving mother who was always there for her kids and will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.