Elizabeth (Betty) Goodwin

Feb. 10, 1920 - Aug. 30, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth Julia Lamond Goodwin, 102, of Bloomington, IL, died Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at Heritage Health in Bloomington.

Betty was born February 10, 1920, in New Bedford, MA, to Mark Franklin Lamond and Elizabeth Warburton. Betty was adopted and raised by her paternal grandparents, Alexander and Marther Lamond, because her mother died 11 days after she was born.

She married her high school sweetheart, Arthur H. Goodwin, Jr. on September 20, 1942, he died in 2018. She arranged their full church wedding - complete with five bridesmaids, groomsmen, rings, wedding dress and flowers - in less than 24 hours, having received a telegram that Arthur had a five day leave from the army. In 2017, Betty and Arthur celebrated their 75th anniversary.

Surviving are Betty's children: Stephen (Mary) Goodwin, Bloomington, and Meredyth (Don Keon) Goodwin, Moscow, ID. Betty's son, Randolph (Nancy) Goodwin, died in April, 2014. Two children, Robert and Gregory, died in infancy.

Having skipped two years of school due to her advanced intellect, Betty graduated with honors at age 16 in 1936, from B.M.C. Durfee High School in Fall River, MA. Although unable to afford a college education during the Depression, Betty firmly believed in the value of higher education and worked hard to be able to afford sending Stephen, Randy and Meredyth to college. She was very proud of all the achievements and opportunities that higher education provided all three of her children. Betty's proudest accomplishments were her children and her loving extended family.

Betty is also survived by seven grandchildren: Kimberly (Chris) McGraw, Sunnyvale, CA; Rebecca (Ray) Richmond, Durham, NC; Tyler (Jung) Goodwin, So. Korea; Geoffrey (Annalies) Goodwin, Glastonbury, CT; Drew (Lauren) Goodwin, San Francisco, CA; Abigail Keon, Moscow, ID; and Phillip Keon, Spokane, WA. She is also survived by five great-grandchildren: Claire McGraw, Scarlett McGraw, Audrey Goodwin, Revan Richmond, and Reilly Goodwin.

Betty devoted her considerable talents to raising a family in Swansea, MA, while also working as a teller at the Union Savings Bank in Fall River. In 1963, she and Arthur moved the family to Waldoboro, ME, where they purchased and ran a 5 & 10 cent store for 11 years. After selling the store, Betty worked at the Rockland (Maine) Savings Bank, was promoted several times, and eventually was named branch manager at a new facility in Searsport, ME - a position she held until her retirement in 1984. Her customers appreciated her fairness and her focus on the betterment of the community.

Betty and Arthur spent the next 24 years enjoying retirement in Lake Wales, FL, after which they relocated to Westminster Village in Bloomington, IL, to be closer to family.

Betty had several loves in her life, including her family, golf, jigsaw puzzles, word search puzzles, reading (especially books by James Patterson), knitting, bridge, cribbage, and bingo. She was a quick wit. She possessed a sharp mind, a loving and cheerful demeanor, and will be sorely missed.

Betty was accorded cremation rites and will join her devoted husband of 75 years at the Camp Butler National Cemetery in Springfield, IL. The family will hold a celebration of life at a later date.