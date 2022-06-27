BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth "Betty" (Barclay) Hill, 98, of Bloomington passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2022, in Bloomington.

She was proceeded in death by husband Lyman, daughter Peggy Jo, and grandson Tim.

She is survived by two children; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her beloved dog Buddy.

She was supported in her later years by her friend and neighbors, Ken and Lacy Davis

Betty was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, loved gardening, flowers, and was extremely active in the West Olive United Methodist Church.

Arrangement have been made for Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM Beck Memorial Home. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tiffany Black will officiate. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorial Contributions may be made to West Olive United Methodist Church or to the Habitat for Humanity.

