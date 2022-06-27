 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth "Betty" (Barclay) Hill

Elizabeth "Betty" (Barclay) Hill

BLOOMINGTON — Elizabeth "Betty" (Barclay) Hill, 98, of Bloomington passed away peacefully on Friday, June 25, 2022, in Bloomington.

She was proceeded in death by husband Lyman, daughter Peggy Jo, and grandson Tim.

She is survived by two children; seven grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and her beloved dog Buddy.

She was supported in her later years by her friend and neighbors, Ken and Lacy Davis

Betty was an avid fan of the Chicago Bulls, loved gardening, flowers, and was extremely active in the West Olive United Methodist Church.

Arrangement have been made for Friday, July 1, 2022, at 12:00 PM Beck Memorial Home. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. Reverend Tiffany Black will officiate. Interment will be in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Memorial Contributions may be made to West Olive United Methodist Church or to the Habitat for Humanity.

Online condolences may be left at www.beckmemorial.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News