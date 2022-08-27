Elizabeth "Bette" F. Mohart

July 28, 1931 - Aug. 24, 2022

GIBSON CITY — Elizabeth "Bette" Fredericka Mohart, aged 91, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, August 24, 2022.

Visitation will be held 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the American Evangelical Lutheran Church in Gibson City with a visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial will be in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Evangelical Lutheran Church or the Gibson Area Hospital Foundation.

Bette was born on July 28, 1931, in Warsaw, IL. She was the sixth of seven children of Carl Mitze and Elizabeth Spitze Mitze. She is survived by her daughters: Mitzi (Donald) Eisenhardt, Sidney, OH, and Sara (Gerald) Mieczkowski, Normal, IL; three grandchildren: Heather Eisenhardt, Cameron (Alex) Eisenhardt, and Cory (Emily) Eisenhardt; and five great-grandchildren: Aria, Piper, and Parker, and Emmit and Cayson. She is also survived by brother, Bill (Pat) Mitze; sister, Ruth Hall; sister-in-law, Betty Biggart; and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Bette married Henry Junior Mohart on October 26, 1952, in Warsaw, IL. He passed away on September 18, 2002.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings: Esther McClure, Irwin Mitze, Charlotte Fiedler, and Lucille Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.