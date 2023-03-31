June 4, 1931 - March 22, 2023

EAST PEORIA — Elizabeth "Betsy" Deters, 91, formerly of Flanagan, passed away on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.

Cremation has been accorded and a celebration of life will be held in June. Memorials may be made to the American Alzheimer's Association.

Betsy was born in Bicknell, IN, on June 4, 1931, a daughter to Herbert D., and Zora Ola Smith. She married Donald J. Deters in Springfield on December 8, 1956. He preceded her in death in 2019.

Surviving are her children: Jim (Denise) Deters, Washington, Kathy (Tim) Deters-Hayes, Syracuse, NY, Patty (Keith) Warwick, Pekin, Ron Deters, Duluth, MN; and five grandchildren: Matthew and Evan Warwick, Sam and Sylvie Deters, and Thomas Deters.

She was preceded in death by both of her parents; sister and brother-in-law, Margaret (Ray) Dean; and her daughter, Joan.

Betsy taught school in Graymont for several years. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Flanagan and participated in numerous Bible studies. She was also in Women's Club and Retired Teachers Club. She loved quilting, collecting dolls, the outdoors and watching the birds and gardening.