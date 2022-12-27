Feb. 19, 1941 - Dec. 23, 2022
GRIDLEY — Elizabeth Ann Uphoff, 81, of Gridley, passed away at home on Friday, December 23, 2022.
Elizabeth was born February 19, 1941, in Wauseon, OH, to Caleb and Estelle (Grieser) Disbrow. She graduated from Mennonite School of Nursing, and married John Uphoff on March 3, 1963. She continued to use her nursing skills on her family, and later, with her beloved puppies at Uphoff Pets.
They have seven children: Christine (Jeff) Church of Elk River, MN; Carol (Sam) Miller of Washington; Catherine (Joe) Bachtold of Fairbury; Carl (Faith) Uphoff of Spring Grove; Carrie (Phil) Berger of Wichita, KS; Caren (Jason) Rambeck of El Paso; Cheryl (Chad) Hansen of Cornell; 30 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Elizabeth loved Jesus with her whole heart and lived her life sharing that love. She was an amazing cook, a fantastic seamstress, and a straight shooter.
Psalm 116:15 NKJV
"Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of His saints."
Private service and interment. Duffy-Pils Memorial Home, Chenoa is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Hope Pregnancy Center, Pontiac.
