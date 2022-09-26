Jan. 8, 1943 - Sept. 19, 2022

QUEEN CREEK, Arizona — Elizabeth Ann Hayek, 79, passed peacefully on September 19, 2022, in Queen Creek, AZ. Liz was born on January 8, 1943, in Chicago, IL, to John and Elizabeth (O'Kane) Connolly.

She married James E. Hayek on August 28, 1964, and they were blessed to celebrate 58 wonderful years together. A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and dear friend, Liz leaves behind a tremendous legacy and a portrait of love, dedication, compassion, and faith. She bravely fought through illnesses and injuries to squeeze every ounce of enjoyment out of the time she blessed the Earth.

Left to carry on her many traditions and passions in life are her husband, Jim, Sr.; two daughters: Mary Blankenship (Eric) of Bloomington, IL, and Melissa Reid of Queen Creek, AZ; and four sons: Jim, Jr. (Debbie) of Phoenix, AZ, John (Laura) of Austin, TX, Jason (Kim) of Scottsdale, AZ, and Jay of Champaign, IL. Liz cherished the time spent with her 12 grandchildren: Paige and Brett Blankenship, Spenser and Bryson Reid, and Jacob, Ben, JJ, Samuel, James, Elizabeth, Carter, and Arden Hayek. She spent countless hours at their concerts, recitals, sporting events, and parties. Her grandchildren will forever remember all the holidays and special occasions shared with their grandma. She is also survived by her dear nieces: Noreen Merrick, her sons: Brad and Danny, and Mary Johnson; a special cousin, Patsy Clark; and god-daughter, Lisa Macali (Jeremy).

Liz adored her husband and family most of all, as well as the priceless moments they made and enjoyed together. Liz had a tremendous talent and great gift as a caretaker. Throughout her life, she was extremely proud of her personal connection and work with children. In addition to raising her own children and helping nurture her grandchildren, Liz cared for many kids in her home throughout the years. She loved them like her own and developed deep relationships with them and their parents, many of whom she kept in contact with long after they grew up. Liz never met a stranger and developed special friendships with almost everyone she came in contact with, including the many nurses, doctors, and aides who took great care of her over the years.

Elizabeth's funeral service will be held October 8, 2022 at St. Patrick Catholic Church of Merna, 1001 N. Towanda Barnes Rd., Bloomington, IL. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. A Catholic Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, the American Cancer Society or to St. Patrick Church of Merna. Condolences and memories may be left online for the family at gilbertmemorialpark.com.