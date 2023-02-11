Aug. 25, 1951 - Feb. 9, 2023

WASHINGTON — Elizabeth A. "Betty" Trainor Kane, age 71, of Washington, IL, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.

Betty was born on August 25, 1951, in Streator, IL, eldest daughter to Thomas and Genevieve (Noonan) Trainor. She married Norman Kane on May 5, 1984, In Peoria. He survives.

Betty is also survived by daughter, Allison (Russ) Leonard of Plainfield, IL; grandson, Noah Leonard; and six sisters: Patty (John) Ham of Davenport, FL, Kathy (George) Smith of San Antonio, TX, Connie (Keith) Houser of Pleasant Hill, CA, Peggy Trainor of Superior, CO, Rita (Bruce Cecil) Trainor of Superior, CO and Julie (Pat) Quilty of Bonita Springs, FL. Her parents preceded her in death.

Betty grew up on a farm near Blackstone, IL. She graduated from Streator High School in 1969, and attended Illinois Valley Community College. She was a long time St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church member. She worked at Auto Owner's Insurance as an insurance processor for 20 years, retiring in 2013.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Wright & Salmon Mortuary. Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 20, 2023, at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church, with a one hour prior visitation at the church. Msgr. Jason Gray will officiate and burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria, IL.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASPCA or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

