Sept. 6, 1930 - May 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — We mourn the loss and celebrate the remarkable life of Elias William "Bill" Rolley Jr., a brilliant legal mind whose notable career spanned an impressive 66 years, retiring at 91. He passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Carle BroMenn Medical Center, Normal, IL.

Bill's celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, Normal, with Pastor Ray Owens officiating. Dessert and refreshments will follow. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. A private family inurnment at Funks Grove Cemetery will be held.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to McLean County Historical Society, Bloomington, IL; Boy Scouts of America, W. D. Boyce Chapter, Bloomington, IL; or the American Diabetes Association.

Beck Memorial Home, Bloomington, is handling arrangements.

Bill was born on September 6, 1930, in Bloomington, the son of Elias W. and Hortense (Emunds) Rolley. He married Ruth "Tami" Thomasine Sherer in Bloomington on February 27, 1965. She preceded him in death on November 2, 2016.

His children survive him: Tamsin (David) Hutchinson, and Alfred "Al" (Michelle) Rolley both of, Illinois; Katherine (Mark) Fay of Michigan; and Earl (Alia) Rolley of Washington. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren, and his brother, Emunds "Bud" (Betty) Rolley of Arizona. He is preceded in death by his wife and parents.

Bill graduated from U-High in 194,8 and Northwestern University, magna cum laude, with a bachelor's degree in 1952, and Juris Doctorate in 1955. At college, he was a member of Phi Beta Kappa, Theta Xi, Delta Phil Epsilon Fraternities, and Phi Alpha Delta Law Fraternity. In 1955, Bill was admitted to the Illinois State Bar Association.

He had his own law practice in Bloomington, E. William Rolley Law Office. Throughout his remarkable career, Bill devoted his legal practice of 66 years to being a dedicated advocate for his clients. Beyond the courtroom, he was a supporter of his community. He received the Bloomington Downtown Achievement Award for Outstanding Contribution to the Community. He was a member of many organizations: McLean County Bar Association, McLean County Historical Society, Kiwanis Club of Bloomington, Bloomington Elks Lodge 281, 32nd Degree Freemason, Bloomington Shriners Tin Lizzie Patrol, Bloomington Rotary, and Community Players. He also obtained the highest rank of Eagle Scout within the Boy Scouts of America.

Bill was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend. All his family and friends will deeply miss him.

