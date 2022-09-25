April 23, 1998 - Sept. 17, 2022

NORMAL — Eli Christopher Maurer passed at home the evening of September 17, 2022 from an unexpected cardiopulmonary crisis during his regular exercise. He was 24. Eli was born April 23, 1998 in Normal, IL to Cynthia Ashbrook and Christopher Maurer, joining his siblings Kylie and Gabe Maurer.

In his own words, Eli's mission in life was to help others. In the spring of 2022, Eli graduated with his Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Illinois State University's Mennonite College of Nursing. He went on to begin his nursing career in the Emergency Department at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. He cared for our community with compassion.

In his own words, Eli did what his heart and mind told him to pursue. He loved to make people laugh, having a project, and taking care of his family, friends, and pets. His impromptu and often irreverent humor was second to none. Having just celebrated his grandma Donna Brandt Maurer's 100th Birthday with family, Eli's last day was special and full of joy. He was and will continue to live on in our hearts and minds as a person that is steadfast, fearlessly honest, comedically gifted, playful, and, all-around, wonderful.

His loyalty to close friends and family was unwavering. He was a son, brother, friend, nurse, Bloomington/Normal-native, Tri-Valley graduate, and a profound blessing to all that knew him. Eli's family would like thank the EMTs, first responders, emergency room staff at Carle Bromenn, and the McLean County Coroner's Office for their compassionate, professional services.

A Celebration of Life will be held at First Presbyterian Church, 2000 E. College, Normal, IL on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and the service will immediately follow. The family asks that any and all who knew him attend.

Please share stories, memories, and photos, no matter how small or silly, to EliMaurerMemories@gmail.com. The family requests no flowers. The family is working to partner with an organization for education and action on respiratory and cardiovascular health. They are asking that those interested in making a gift reach out to them at EliMaurerMemories@gmail.com for more information.