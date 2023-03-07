April 18, 1961 - March 5, 2023

EUREKA — Elena J. Coben, 61, of Eureka, passed away at 8:57 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.

She was born on April 18, 1961, in Cleveland, OH, a daughter of Edward and Helen Janroga Smrdel. She married Eric J. Coben on October 8, 1988, in Cleveland, OH. He survives.

Surviving also include two sons: Eric Coben, Jr.; Ethan Coben both of Eureka; two brothers: Edward Smrdel of Myrtle Beach, SC; Jim Smrdel of Mentor, OH; one sister, Laura Moore of Dayton, OH.

She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers and one sister.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 11, 2023, at 4:00 p.m. at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the funeral home on Saturday. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 13, 2023, at All Souls Cemetery in Chardon, OH. Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka is handling arrangements for the family.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

