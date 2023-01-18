March 21, 1925 - Jan. 18, 2023

BLOOMINGTON — Eleanore M. Long, 97, of Bloomington, passed away at 5:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, Bloomington.

Her funeral will be at 12:00 Noon, Friday, January 20, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Bloomington, with Rev. Gregory Nelson officiating. Entombment will be in East Lawn Memorial Gardens, Bloomington. Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Illinois Cancer Care or the Alzheimer's Association.

Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Eleanore was born March 21, 1925, in Bloomington, the daughter of Frank and Marie Palm Totterer. She married Kenneth E. "Sarge" Long on March 22, 1952, at St. Mary's Church, Bloomington. He preceded her in death on February 12, 2013; along with her parents and six siblings.

Survivors include four children: Karen (Harry) Carey, Kenneth E. "Butch" Long, Jr., and Deb Long, all of Bloomington; and Barbara (Jeff) Woods of Heyworth; and one granddaughter, Sally (Brandon) Curtis of Downs.

Eleanore graduated from Trinity High School and had worked for General Electric and State Farm.

She was an avid Cub Fan... Go Cubs!

