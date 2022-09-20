June 19, 1924 - Sept. 7, 2022

BLOOMINGTON — Eleanore Helen (Gaffri) Beckman, 98, passed away on September 7, 2022. Eleanore was born June 19, 1924 to Fritz and Erna (Geissmar) Gaffri in Mason City, IA.

She married Kenneth R. Beckman, also of Mason City, IA on December 31, 1943. Kenneth passed in June of 2003, shortly before they could celebrate their 60th Wedding Anniversary. Eleanore and Ken had two children together, Suellyn (Beckman) Brewster and Greg Beckman.

Eleanore leaves to cherish her memory her loving son: Greg (Linda) Beckman; grandchildren: Jason (Hiroko) Beckman, Amber (Josh) Brewster-Graning, Jessica (Bobby) Durbin, Melinda (Rob) Woollen; 11 great-grandchildren, who will miss her dearly; three great-great-grandchildren whom Eleanore loved with all of her heart; sister: Marilou Paxton; and many nieces and nephews that kept in touch, often from near and far. She is preceded in passing by her beloved daughter, Suellyn; grandson, Clayton Brewster (son to Suellyn), and great-granddaughter, Victoria "Tori" Brewster.

Eleanore will be sorely missed by all who knew her, but we know that she is with her love again, dancing the night away.

Cremation rites have been accorded with East Lawn Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life/Visitation will be held Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at The First United Methodist Church, 211 North School St., Normal, IL 61761.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society or to donor's choice.

Condolences and memories may be left with the family at eastlawnmemorial.com.