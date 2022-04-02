Dec. 13, 1920 - March 30, 2022

NORMAL — Eleanor M. Stubblefield, 101, of Normal, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Heritage Health in Normal.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Chaplain Tim Ferrill will officiate. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service. A private burial will take place at Funks Grove Cemetery.

Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington Is handling arrangements.

Eleanor was born in Empire Township on December 13, 1920, to Laura and John Carpenter. She married Reuel H. Stubblefield on October 10, 1942, in Monticello, IN. He passed away January 20, 1994.

Surviving is a daughter, Judith "Judi" (Jim) Keltner of Normal; a granddaughter, Elizabeth Sherer Bacon (Josh) of Florida; and three great-grandchildren: Lillyana, Sawyer and Finn.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol A. Sherer; and a brother, retired Colonel in the US Army, Jay Carpenter.

Eleanor graduated from Illinois State Normal University in 1942, and she taught at the High School in Atlanta, IL. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, reading and was a talented seamstress and an incredible cook. She enjoyed entertaining, especially at Christmas. She and her husband were licensed private pilots and enjoyed flying.

She partnered with her husband in the family business - Stubblefield Funeral Home in Normal.

Eleanor was a more than fifty-year member of the University Christian Church, Eastern Star Chapter 387, Arial Book Club, Normal Literary Center and Normal Women's Improvement League.

The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff of Heritage Health in Normal for the care they provided with kindness and compassion. Especially Nurse Rosie G. and Daphne W., a wonderful kind and caring friend.

Transitions Hospice provided exceptional care and comfort to Eleanor and her family.

Memorial contributions may be made to Home Sweet Home Mission.