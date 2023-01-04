Sept. 7, 1931 - Jan. 1, 2023

CHAMPAIGN — Eleanor Jeane Bright, 91, of Champaign, IL, formerly of Bellflower, IL, passed away at 1:47 p.m. Sunday, January 1, 2023, at her daughter's home in Champaign, IL.

Her funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the Bellflower United Methodist Church with Rev. Rob Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Bellflower Township Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. -11:00 a.m. Friday, January 6, 2023, at the church.

Memorials may be made to the Bellflower United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor's choice. Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home, Farmer City is in charge of arrangements.

Jeane was born on September 7, 1931, in Arrowsmith, IL, a daughter of Delbert Emerson and Esther Victoria Vincent Cherry. She married John W. Bright on February 26, 1950, in Arrowsmith, IL. He passed away September 20, 1997.

Jeane is survived by her children: Kristie (Ray) Boudreaux of Baton Rouge, LA; David (Susie) Bright of Fisher, IL, and Jo Ellen (Kevin) Quinlan of Champaign, IL; three grandchildren: Darrin Hannah, Brandi Bright and Emily (Grant) Kerber; five great-grandchildren: Gabe Henson, Oliver Kerber, Silas Kerber, Lucy Kerber, and Abram Kerber. She was preceded in death by her husband and parents.

Jeane was a retired farmer. She was a member of the Bellflower United Methodist Church and Bellflower Senior Citizens.