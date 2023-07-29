Aug. 29, 1936 - July 25, 2023

DOWNS — Eldon Richard "Pete" Trent, 86, passed away at his home near Downs on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

He was born August 29, 1936 in Pontiac, IL, to Richard and Bessie (Wildhaber) Trent. He graduated from Downs High School and served in the United States Army, stationed in Germany. Pete married Mary Norma Sutter of Downs and farmed near Downs. They had one son, Mark, who preceded him in death.

Pete was an avid hunter, fisherman, and trap shooter, winning various trap shooting events, including the Illinois State Trap Shoot (Handicap Division) in 1984.

He is survived by his wife of sixty years, Mary Norma Trent of Downs; siblings: Donald (Marcia) of Chillicothe, Mary Boyd of Harlingen, TX, and David (Ann) of Anderson, SC; and nine nieces and nephews. Proceeding him in death were his son, Mark; his parents; and an infant brother.

There will be no public services held per Pete's wishes. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family wishes to thank the OSF staff and doctors, as well as Gentiva Hospice for all of their kindness and care.

